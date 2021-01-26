The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $80.82 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token token can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00005615 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.70 or 0.00857765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.24 or 0.04454813 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017513 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

The Transfer Token Token Trading

The Transfer Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

