The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.23.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $171.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average is $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $311.85 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.