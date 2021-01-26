The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post sales of $480.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.20 million and the lowest is $467.93 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $427.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,373 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in The Wendy’s by 55.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 490.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

