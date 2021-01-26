THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS THKLY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 3,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -438.88 and a beta of 1.40. THK has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

