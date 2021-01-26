Thomas A. Thomas Sells 15,660 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SWCH stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.09 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Switch by 250.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

