Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. Acquires 1,411 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. acquired 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ORRF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 25,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,590. The company has a market cap of $205.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

