Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) VP W. Todd Woelfer Sells 5,000 Shares

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:THO traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.92. 1,767,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.89.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.