Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.42

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.42 and last traded at $121.21, with a volume of 15393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 328.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

