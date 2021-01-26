TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 232.76 ($3.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. TI Fluid Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 117.80 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.20 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

