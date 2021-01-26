Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 12,207 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $250,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

