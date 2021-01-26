Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Shares in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bristow Group by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bristow Group by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,973.15. Insiders have sold a total of 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513 in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTOL stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $790.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

