Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,229 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 740,927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 631,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.