TigerCash (TCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $366,316.57 and approximately $2.71 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00440375 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

