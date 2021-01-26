TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $0.70

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $37.18 million and $3.74 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002165 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00840000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.34 or 0.04485631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017633 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

