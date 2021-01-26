Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $78.43

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Tornado has a market cap of $470,591.74 and approximately $962,913.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Tornado token can currently be bought for approximately $78.43 or 0.00243200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance.

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

