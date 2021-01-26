Tornado (TCORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $962,913.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for $78.43 or 0.00243200 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $470,591.74 and approximately $962,913.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance.

Tornado can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

