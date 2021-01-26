Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

