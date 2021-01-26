Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

