Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow stock opened at $537.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 152.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.87 and its 200 day moving average is $491.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

