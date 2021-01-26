Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $636,000 Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,760,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,019 shares of company stock worth $5,490,999 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $108.11.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

