Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 281.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after buying an additional 2,500,737 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PTC by 1,409.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 395,818 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.12.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $1,978,169. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

