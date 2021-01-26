Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $380,000 Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $980.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

