Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

