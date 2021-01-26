Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

CROX opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $78.68. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

