Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Receives C$26.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,666,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,057,902. Also, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$310,696.20. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $984,666.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.57 on Thursday, reaching C$19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,516. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.86.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.