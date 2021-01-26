Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 510.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 92,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.62. 183,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.39 and its 200 day moving average is $320.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

