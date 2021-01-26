Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12,046.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,354 shares of company stock worth $57,265,594. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.30. The stock had a trading volume of 140,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.