Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,441,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,018. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

