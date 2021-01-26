Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 106 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $11.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $723.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $727.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.