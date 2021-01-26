Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,984. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82.

