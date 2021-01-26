Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for 2.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 194.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $167,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.29. 297,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.