Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $9.39 on Tuesday, hitting $147.75. The stock had a trading volume of 254,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,117.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.