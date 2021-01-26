Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

VUG traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $261.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,917. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $262.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.32.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

