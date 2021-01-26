Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.82. 33,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,479. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.10.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

