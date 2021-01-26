Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 31,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 15,604 call options.

In other Gogo news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gogo by 4.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

GOGO stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

