Traders Buy High Volume of Knowles Call Options (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,113 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,564% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Knowles by 39.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KN opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -502.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.