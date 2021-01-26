TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $10.08. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 22,054 shares trading hands.

TACT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

