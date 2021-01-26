TriState Capital (TSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect TriState Capital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

