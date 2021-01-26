trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.64 Million

Brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce sales of $39.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.78 million and the lowest is $32.52 million. trivago reported sales of $172.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $301.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.08 million to $310.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $519.77 million, with estimates ranging from $426.86 million to $588.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

trivago stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 65,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $738.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

