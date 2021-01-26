Truist Downgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $32.76 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.