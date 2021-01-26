Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $73,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 431,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 99,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.