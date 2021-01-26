Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFC. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.84.

Shares of TFC opened at $51.05 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

