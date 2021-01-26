TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 151,348 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 151,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000. Chevron comprises 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 146,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,630. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

