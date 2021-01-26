TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,439 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $346.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.50 and its 200 day moving average is $326.20. The company has a market cap of $328.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

