TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.58. The stock had a trading volume of 151,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

