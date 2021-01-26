TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6,245.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 302,140 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 305,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

