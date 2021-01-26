TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 295.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.80 and a 200-day moving average of $222.38. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $245.64.

