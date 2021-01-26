TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 120,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

