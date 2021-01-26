TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.41. 72,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

