TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $964,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $268,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.00. 512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.